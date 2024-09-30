Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is being linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up Sporting Lisbon’s prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres, despite securing the club-record signing of fellow forward Dominic Solanke this summer.

Solanke swapped Bournemouth for Tottenham in a deal worth up to £65 million (€78m, $87m) in August, as chairman Daniel Levy sought to fill the hole left by record scorer Harry Kane.

After initially failing to get off the mark in his opening matches for Spurs, the 27-year-old is coming good, with three goals in as many games in all competitions.

Despite splashing all that cash on the former Liverpool man, Portuguese publication Fichajes claims Ange Postecoglou’s team are in the market for another hitman – with the Australian targeting Sporting’s Gyokeres.

Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal, among others, have been linked with the Sweden international, who reportedly could cost up to £83.5m (€100m, $111.4m).

DON’T MISS: Rio Ferdinand names ONLY Man Utd player who deserves credit after Tottenham mauling

Tottenham’s transfer plans

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are planning to be active in the January transfer window as they seek to crash the top four of the Premier League.

Spurs, who finished fifth last season, saw Solanke as their top striker target this summer and they managed to secure his services on a contract until 2030.

Taking this into consideration, and the fact that the former Chelsea youngster is scoring for Postecoglou’s team, a move for Gyokeres – who has scored 54 goals in 59 games for the Primeira Liga outfit – seems unlikely.

Moreover, after breaking their transfer record fee on the one-time England international, it would, arguably, be strange to fork out an even bigger amount of money a matter of months later on the Lisbon talisman.

If Spurs are to throw around the big bucks in the coming transfer windows, it may be on other areas of the pitch – rather than the one where Solanke resides.

READ MORE: Tottenham attacker being lined up as ‘heavyweight’ signing after dream move mooted

Spurs look to the future

Tottenham have been linked with a move for rising Lecce star Patrick Dorgu, but face competition from AC Milan, Chelsea, and more.

The 19-year-old, who was the subject of interest from Napoli earlier this year, enjoyed a breakout season for the Serie A side last summer. Now, Spurs are reportedly keeping tabs on the left-back, who can also play as a wing-back.

Elsewhere, the north London side are said to be monitoring the progress of Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram.

The 27-year-old helped Inter to the Serie A crown last season with 13 goals and this term he has four goals in seven matches.

Finally, Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly locked in a battle to sign Bayer Leverkusen youth player Francis Onyeka.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed for the German team’s under-19 side but he is yet to make the step up to the first team.

GO DEEPER: Every club in Europe that broke their transfer record this summer: Tottenham among five Premier League sides

Solanke vs Gyokeres