Tottenham barge Newcastle aside in hunt to sign Serie A midfield sensation

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly pushing to sign a top Serie A midfield talent ahead of Premier League rivals Newcastle, although maintaining their status as a top-flight club will be critical to securing a summer transfer.

Spurs’ turbulent season hit another low on Sunday as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham, leaving them as the only Premier League club yet to record a victory in 2026.

The north London outfit currently sit 16th in the Premier League table but are only four points clear of London rivals West Ham in that final relegation spot.

However, despite their top-flight status being unclear, Tottenham continue to be linked with a number of players ahead of the summer window, following reports that they are ready to spend big if they avoid the drop.

Midfield is a particular area they are looking at bolstering, and fresh reports from Italy claim they are interested in signing Fiorentina star Nicolo Fagioli.

According to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, Tottenham are already planning their moves for the summer, with Fagioli very much in the mix to head to north London.

However, Spurs will have to see off the challenge of Newcastle to land the 25-year-old, with the report adding that the Magpies are also exploring a deal for Fagioli.

The former Juventus midfielder has made 23 Serie A appearances for La Viola this term, providing four goal contributions.

In terms of his playing style, Fagioli is described as a technical, versatile midfielder who can play in several different midfield roles but is most comfortable as the defensive pivot.

He has been singled out for his exceptional vision and passing range and also likened to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo.

Sounds like some player, if Tottenham can firstly stay up and then make their move in the summer.

