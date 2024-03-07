Tottenham to battle Arsenal as Timber appears on Postecoglou wishlist, ruffling rivals’ feathers

Tottenham are interested in signing Quinten Timber, who is the brother of Arsenal man Jurrien Timber, and a target of the Gunners'

Tottenham are reportedly battling Arsenal for the services of Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber, the brother of Gunners defender Jurrien Timber.

The Gunners brought in Ajax defender Timber as one of four signings in the summer. It followed a season in which he helped PSV to finish second in the Eredivisie, playing every game and also scoring and assisting twice each.

While tipped as a useful addition to Arsenal’s back line, the Dutchman is yet to be able to show his quality, as he played just 50 Premier League minutes before he was injured.

There is an avenue that could see his brother have an impact for the Gunners before he does, or at least not long after.

Indeed, while he’s back in training, and Mikel Arteta will have his fingers crossed that his defender can return to action soon, there’s no time frame on that.

And with Quinten on Arsenal’s radar, there’s a chance he makes some contributions of his own soon enough.

According to HITC, the north London outfit stumbled across the Feyenoord midfielder when they were scouting his brother, and he put together some eye-catching performances.

Quinten scored twice and assisted three times in the Eredivisie last season as his side beat Jurrien’s PSV to the title by seven points, and he’s kicked on massively this season – currently on seven goals and seven assists in all competitions this term.

Tottenham want to spoil Timber pursuit

Fabrizio Romano has previously suggested Quinten “has the potential to arrive at the top level” and according to HITC, Arsenal are not the only side hoping to take him there.

They report that north London rivals Tottenham are ‘paying close attention’ to the progress of the midfielder.

Alongside them, Newcastle are said to be in the mix for his signing.

Arsenal will be much more annoyed if their biggest rivals snatch their target, though.

Spurs to ruffle Arsenal’s feathers

Indeed, there is a certain charm about having two brothers in the same side, and Arsenal will want Quinten as they may be able to get the very best out of him if he’s playing alongside Jurrien.

As such, it’ll be devastating if Spurs manage to get there first.

That said, the interest from Ange Postecoglou’s side could push Arteta even further to ensure he lands his target.

No fee is mentioned in the report, but a fiercely-contested battle between the two rivals could see the Feyenoord man’s value rise steeply.

While the Dutch club won’t want to lose him, they may at least be generously remunerated through that.

