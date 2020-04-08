Tottenham are believed to be keeping a close eye on €40million-rated Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana but face tough opposition from Barcelona, according to a report.

Onana spent five years at the Barcelona academy so has strong connections with the Catalan giants although his likelihood of first-team football if returning to Spain would surely be limited given German stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s grip on the No.1 spot at the Nou Camp.

However, there may be wider opportunities at Spurs for the Cameroon international.

Tottenham currently have Hugo Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga and Michel Vorm as the three goalkeepers in their squad but a combination of form and injury has left boss Jose Mourinho with thinking to do.

French World Cup winner Lloris returned as Mourinho’s first choice in February after spending time on the sidelines following a dislocated elbow picked up in a 3-0 defeat at Brighton in October.

But since his return, Lloris has conceded 13 goals in nine games, keeping just a single sheet and failing to spread a sense of calm in a still-troubled Tottenham rearguard.

According to Sport, via Sport Witness that could prompt a move for Ajax star Onana, with Tottenham reported to be “very interested”.

Onana’s current deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena extends until 2022 but Ajax could be willing to do a deal at the right price.

So far, that figure is believed to be around €40m although Sport say that the Dutch side are “open” to negotiate.

While Onana has emotional ties with Barca and they remain his first preference, Tottenham could still be the more attractive proposition if they can promise more starts and that could be the case with Lloris now 33.

In addition, the 24-year-old hinted in November that he was interested in playing in the Premier League.

With London reported to be his favoured destination, Chelsea have also been mentioned as a likely suitor for Onana, who has kept 15 clean sheets for Ajax this season.

Chelsea are known to be in the hunt for a new number one, with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future still uncertain