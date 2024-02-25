Tottenham battling Leeds for thriving Serie A full-back as Postecoglou follows predecessor’s path

Jordan Zemura and Festy Ebosele in high spirits after game for Udinese

Tottenham and Leeds United are reportedly tracking Udinese full-back Festy Ebosele, with Spurs looking to follow up their transfer of Destiny Udogie from the Serie A side.

Tottenham’s season has been up and down at points. They were flying high at the top of the Premier League within the first couple of months, before a host of injuries meant they slipped back.

They’re back to fifth in the table and could have a chance to go two points off Aston Villa in fourth when they next play.

Spurs’ wing-backs have been some of their best players this season. Pedro Porro’s eight Premier League assists have only been bettered by five players, and he also scored a screamer in an FA Cup win.

Udogie has been very useful on the other side, scoring twice and assisting three times in 21 league games.

But the understudies in either position are not to the same level of the Tottenham stars.

Indeed, while Ben Davies is a useful player when Spurs need him, he’s not at the same level as Udogie, and Emerson Royal is not consistent enough to have a huge impact game after game on the right.

That said, Tottenham have been looking at bringing the level of their supporting cast up.

Tottenham heading queue for Ebosele

According to HITC, they are one of the big names in the hunt for Udinese man Ebosele.

The report suggests that Spurs and Leeds are among the clubs tracking the right-back.

Other English clubs to have scouted him include Everton, West Ham and Southampton.

Tottenham are the biggest name on that list, and therefore could have the best chance of snaring the former Derby man.

Postecoglou to follow Conte’s lead

The report states that Tottenham have landed on Ebosele while they look across Europe for wing-back prospects as they believe they lack depth behind starters Porro and Udogie.

One reason they like Ebosele is because he plays for Udinese – where they discovered the latter.

Given they’ve enjoyed having Udogie in their side, they are happy to look to Udinese for fresh talent, and believe Ebosele could be a useful asset.

That he’s a homegrown player – having joined Derby’s academy from Bray Wanderers – is an attractive asset for Spurs.

The defender has assisted once this season in 25 Serie A games, but the north Londoners clearly see a good player in a similar mould to their current wing-backs in him.

