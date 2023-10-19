Tottenham, Bayern Munich on red alert as Romano reveals Chelsea star WILL leave in January

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Trevoh Chalobah will almost definitely leave Chelsea in January, amid links with Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Blues’ academy and any sale would therefore be considered pure profit in their accounts, which would help them with Financial Fair Play.

Chalobah has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea since Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival at the club. He is yet to feature this season due to injury, but the likes of Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi are all preferred by the manager.

Chalobah was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the summer window. Nottingham Forest made a late £25m bid for the defender, which was accepted by the Blues, but he snubbed the opportunity.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is also very keen on a reunion with Chalobah. Tottenham have also been linked with a move for the Chelsea star as Ange Postecoglou eyes a replacement for Eric Dier.

With that in mind, everything points towards Chalobah leaving Chelsea this winter.

Romano says January move for Chelsea star ‘very likely’

Romano has now revealed that a January exit for Chalobah is ‘very likely’ and is already ‘90% agreed,’ but his next destination is still unclear at this stage.

“I told you multiple times that there is a concrete opportunity for him to leave in January. Now, I can tell you from my information that Chalobah WILL leave in January.

“It is the intention of the club, they were prepared to let him go to Nottingham Forest in the final hours of the summer transfer window but the deal collapsed because Chalobah rejected them.

“The interest from Bayern remains, but there are also other clubs. In any case, Chalobah is ready to go, because while he loves Chelsea and he loves to play for Chelsea, he wants to play, for him it’s crucial. He doesn’t have this opportunity at Chelsea.

“A January exit is very likely and 90% agreed.”

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham or Bayern Munich do make a concrete bid for Chalobah in January, as reports suggest.

