Tottenham become third suitor to withdraw from race for Chelsea star, as Postecoglou scrambles for alternatives

Tottenham Hotspur are no longer pursuing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Spurs tried to sign Chalobah in the summer transfer window, but their attempt to take him on loan never succeeded. They have since been linked with a new move for him ahead of the January transfer window, though.

After Micky van de Ven suffered an injury, it has become apparent that Tottenham could do with another defender. Chalobah might have fit the bill, since he is on the fringes at Chelsea.

The main reason he has struggled for gametime this season has been because of injuries, but even if available, he would be far down Mauricio Pochettino’s pecking order.

However, his chances of escaping Chelsea in January took a dive this week when German sources ruled Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund out of the race to sign him despite recent links.

Now, closer to home, Sky Sports News has also removed Tottenham from the list of contenders for Chalobah’s signature.

Despite their lingering need for more depth in defence, Tottenham are concerned that Chalobah has been injured all season, so have lowered him on their list of targets.

As the report explains, they are looking for an alternative who would ideally be left-footed (in other words, a direct rotation option with Van de Ven), but they could sign a right-footer if the deal is suitable.

It means they can still keep their options open despite crossing one name off the list.

Chalobah tipped for Chelsea stay

As for what happens with Chalobah, the report claims staying at Chelsea until the end of the season now looks more likely.

Chalobah remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028 after signing a new deal around this time last year.

The English Sky report implies a move to Bayern is not dead in the water, somewhat contrary to what their German colleagues have relayed, but it is still deemed a risky move and something that might be put on the backburner.

No other remaining suitors for the 24-year-old have been identified, so he is stuck in limbo until he can prove his fitness.

The Cobham academy graduate has made 63 appearances for the Chelsea first team throughout his career, also having spells on loan at Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient.

READ MORE: Tottenham move for ex-Chelsea forward gets green light, but Prem return could quickly turn sour