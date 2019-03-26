Tottenham being priced out of €40m move for Lloris replacement

Tottenham have reportedly identified Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha as a summer signing, but his price tag looks likely to put a halt to any transfer.

Hugo Lloris remains Mauricio Pochettino’s number one and has had a strong second half of the season, despite Spurs dropping off in the title race and now battling to remain in the Champions League places.

However, the club are known to be on the lookout for a long-term replacement for the 32-year-old club captain, with current No. 2 Paulo Gazzaniga still viewed as a back-up.

And Italian outlet Il Messaggero claims that Strakosha is one of the names on Tottenham’s radar and that they have tracked the 24-year-old’s progress throughout the season.

However, Strakosha’s price tag could be a real stumbling block, with Lazio president Claudio Lotito understood to want at least €40m (£34.2m) for the stopper.

At this stage, Spurs are unwilling to pay that much for a player who would initially act as the chief support act to Lloris – who has given no indication that he is looking for a fresh challenge as he enters the latter stages of his career.

Liverpool were also linked with Strakosha last summer and reportedly saw a £25.7m bid rejected by Lazio before they eventually landed Roma star Alisson.