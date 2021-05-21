Tottenham can benefit from Kane exit with team ‘in need of regeneration’

Alan Smith has argued that the departure of Harry Kane could provide Tottenham with the chance to start a fresh and rebuild in the years ahead.

After a disappointing season, Spurs are facing up to the very real possibility of losing their talismanic striker. Kane has gone public with his desire to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window. Although reluctant to sell, Tottenham could demand around £150million for Kane, who will have no shortage of potential destinations.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst those reportedly interested.

Should the 27-year-old go on to secure a move, it would undoubtedly be a huge blow to Tottenham. Kane has been their main man for a number of years and boasts an impressive record of 220 goals in 335 games.

Replacing the prolific forward will, of course, be extremely difficult. Missing out on Champions League and Europa League football would also make Spurs a much less attractive proposition, only making their task more difficult.

Tottenham can build new-look squad

But amid the doom and gloom about the situation, Smith has attempted to to shine a positive light on it.

In his column for the Evening Standard, the former Arsenal man said: “Let’s look on the bright side, because not many have. Harry Kane’s departure from Tottenham would generate an awful lot of money. The kind not many clubs have following the pandemic.