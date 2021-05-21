Tottenham can benefit from Kane exit with team ‘in need of regeneration’
After a disappointing season, Spurs are facing up to the very real possibility of losing their talismanic striker. Kane has gone public with his desire to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window. Although reluctant to sell, Tottenham could demand around £150million for Kane, who will have no shortage of potential destinations.
Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst those reportedly interested.
Should the 27-year-old go on to secure a move, it would undoubtedly be a huge blow to Tottenham. Kane has been their main man for a number of years and boasts an impressive record of 220 goals in 335 games.
Replacing the prolific forward will, of course, be extremely difficult. Missing out on Champions League and Europa League football would also make Spurs a much less attractive proposition, only making their task more difficult.
Tottenham can build new-look squad
But amid the doom and gloom about the situation, Smith has attempted to to shine a positive light on it.
In his column for the Evening Standard, the former Arsenal man said: “Let’s look on the bright side, because not many have. Harry Kane’s departure from Tottenham would generate an awful lot of money. The kind not many clubs have following the pandemic.
“That would give the new manager — whoever that may be — a nice bit of elbow-room to overhaul a squad in need of regeneration.
“It would be absolutely vital, of course, to spend that cash wisely to turn a dispiriting blow into something more optimistic. Recruitment would have to be very shrewd, certainly much better than eight years ago, when the Gareth Bale money got frittered away.
“And here’s another thing. Manchester City have just won the Premier League title in great style without a centre-forward. Liverpool did the same the year before. While Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea hasn’t done badly at all without Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.
“Don’t get me wrong, they’d all take Kane in a flash and be better for it. I’m just saying that you don’t necessarily need an out-and-out central striker to be successful.
“If the other front men are good enough and implicitly understand their roles within the team framework, very good things can definitely happen.”
Spurs are expected to bring in a replacement should Kane move on. Southampton’s Danny Ings is one possible replacement. Despite a drop in his own goal return this term, the ex-Liverpool star has still caught the eye.
Patrick Bamford, Ivan Toney, Patson Daka and Andrea Belotti are others said to be of interest.
READ MORE: One man linked with taking over at Tottenham from next season has spoken out about his future.