Jose Mourinho is turning to Italy in his bid to sort out Tottenham’s defensive problems and is lining up moves for Juventus star Alex Sandro and Atalanta’s Timothy Castagne.

Those reports come from Tuttomercatoweb (via The Sun), with the Italian outlet suggesting that Mourinho may have to arrange a swap deal to land Sandro, who won’t come cheap.

Juventus are believed to want £44million for the left-back, a price which Mourinho will try and negotiate down or, alternatively, use Ivorian Serge Aurier as part of a swap deal.

Sandro’s attacking style down the left has made him a key man for both Juve and the Brazilian national team.

The 29-year-old, who has represented his country 23 times, arrived in Italy from Porto and has made 128 Serie A appearances for the Turin giants.

But, after five years in Italy, Spurs are hoping Sandro is looking for a new challenge.

It’s not the first time he’s been linked with a move to the Premier League and Mourinho may have to fight off his former clubs Manchester United and Chelsea.

Former Blues boss Antonio Conte was keen on bringing Sandro to Stamford Bridge while United have been long-term admirers of the player.

The move for Castagne from Atalanta could be a little more straightforward, with the Belgian international reportedly already in advanced talks with Tottenham.

Castagne moved to Atlanta from Genk in 2017 and has racked up over 50 appearances for the Serie A outfit.

The right-back, who likes to get forward, has also scored twice in just six starts for Belgium.

In fact, the links with Mourinho and Italian defenders don’t end there as Tuttomercatoweb also mentions a possible deal between Danny Rose and Juve’s Mattia De Sciglio.

The Italian international can play on either flank and Rose, who is currently on loan at Newcastle, isn’t though to be part of Mourinho’s long-term plans.

Rose hit the headlines earlier this week when he branded plans to bring Premier League football back next month as “b******s” and slammed the notion that sport should be used to raise the population’s spirits following the coronavirus lockdown.