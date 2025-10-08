Tottenham manager Thomas Frank and Liverpool boss Arne Slot are both keen on Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo faces a huge dilemma over which club to sign for next after sources spelt out Liverpool’s plans to make him Mo Salah’s heir as well as admiration from Pep Guardiola – but the next bid on the table, could come from Tottenham Hotspur, sources have revealed.

Semenyo’s meteoric rise at Bournemouth has set the Premier League alight, with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, and Liverpool locked in a fierce battle to prise the dynamic forward from the south coast.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian has been a revelation in the 25-26 campaign, bagging six goals and three assists in eight Premier League matches, propelling Bournemouth to a surprise top-six spot. His blend of raw pace, lethal finishing, and relentless energy has transformed him into one of the division’s hottest properties, and the vultures are circling.

Tottenham’s interest is no secret. Having targeted Semenyo in the summer – only to be thwarted by Bournemouth’s firm stance and their pursuit of other wingers like Mohammed Kudus – Spurs are gearing up for a renewed January push.

Thomas Frank sees the versatile attacker, capable of thriving on either flank, as the perfect fit for his philosophy. With doubts lingering over Brennan Johnson’s consistency, a bid exceeding £60million could test Bournemouth’s resolve, especially as Semenyo’s market value soars.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are plotting to bolster their forward line, with Semenyo eyed as a long-term complement to Mohamed Salah.

Despite heavy investment in attacking options like Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, Arne Slot’s squad demands depth to sustain their title challenge.

Semenyo’s ability to drift in from the right and deliver in clutch moments mirrors Salah’s game, making him an ideal understudy. Sources suggest Liverpool’s recruitment team, led by former Bournemouth chief Richard Hughes, is confident of leveraging past ties to lure the forward to Anfield.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool have SIGNIFICANT trump card in race for £75m Prem sensation, who is second only to Haaland

Man City seen as ‘formidable threat’ as Bournemouth stance is revealed

Manchester City’s interest adds further intrigue. Pep Guardiola, always on the hunt for players to refine his tactical machine, views Semenyo’s directness and technical polish as tailor-made for his system.

City see the Bournemouth star as a potential game-changer on the wings. Though less vocal than their rivals, City’s history of decisive mid-season moves makes them a formidable threat.

Bournemouth, however, are standing firm. Semenyo’s contract, extended until 2030 after he rebuffed approaches from Newcastle (who also still hold interest) and Arsenal last summer, gives the Cherries immense leverage.

Valued at upwards of £75m, the club is under no pressure to sell mid-season, with manager Andoni Iraola building a project around his star man.

“Antoine’s integral to our vision,” a club source insisted. “We’re chasing Europe, and he’s not going anywhere easily.”

Semenyo himself is torn.

The former Bristol City gem, who once trialled at Crystal Palace, craves the chance to shine on the biggest stages – be it the Champions League or a Premier League title race.

His 13-goal haul across all competitions last season was a prelude to his current dominance, but loyalty to Iraola, who has elevated him to new heights, weighs heavily.

As January approaches, whispers of a potential move grow louder, with Semenyo’s camp open to exploring options if a top club meets Bournemouth’s steep demands.

