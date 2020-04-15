Tottenham are determined to win the race to sign Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain and are intensifying their efforts, according to reports in France.

Meunier made the move to France from Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the summer of 2016, penning a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

The defender has also won 40 caps for his country and helped Belgium reach the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

But despite having played 28 times for PSG this season and scoring a last-minute goal in the 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the group stages of the Champions League, Paris boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly not interested in renewing the 28-year-old’s current deal.

With Meunier about to become a free agent, his class and experience have put several clubs on alert but it’s Spurs who have jumped to the front of the queue.

While former PSG right-back, Serge Aurier, has shown some signs of improvement under Jose Mourinho, he remains inconsistent and Tottenham’s poor defensive record is a concern.

Indeed, back in November, Roy Keane had some typically scathing remarks to make about Spurs’ full-backs, Aurier and Danny Rose, after a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Keane told Sky Sports: “The two Tottenham full-backs were dreadful. Dumb and Dumber, I’d call them. I thought they were really poor. You can’t compare them to Liverpool, the two lads who are absolutely fantastic.”

Rose has since moved on loan to Newcastle.

With all his experience, Meunier would certainly bolster the Spurs backline and a deal could be done this summer.

L’Équipe are monitoring the situation and report that Tottenham are “very insistent” with the player’s entourage, suggesting they have a march on their rivals.

The loss of Meunier would mean PSG needing to fill a gap as it leaves unproven academy product Colin Dagba as their only recognised right-back.

For a side still hoping to make continued assaults on the Champions League, PSG would have to move into the market and Rennes star Hamari Traore and Lazio’s Adam Marusic have both been earmarked by Les Parisiens’ Sporting Director Leonardo.