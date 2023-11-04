Tottenham eye big Man City raid to solve Postecoglou conundrum; Liverpool, Newcastle face new rivals

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa in chasing Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips, though he is also being linked with major European teams.

Phillips is enduring another disappointing season at City. With Pep Guardiola preferring to use Rodri as his main defensive midfielder, Phillips has been limited to just six outings in all competitions.

The Englishman has made three substitute appearances in the Premier League, amounting to a total of just 70 minutes.

While Phillips remains a favourite of England boss Gareth Southgate, he will know that he needs to play regularly at club level to ensure he starts for the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

It is highly likely City will receive multiple approaches for the former Leeds United man in the January transfer window.

Premier League clubs Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham United are all keeping tabs on the situation. Out of those, it would make the most sense for Newcastle to submit a bid after they lost Sandro Tonali to a 10-month betting ban.

On Tuesday, reports in Spain incredibly claimed that Real Madrid might enter talks with City to take Phillips to La Liga.

There has now been another twist in the transfer saga, with Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport providing the latest on the situation (via Sport Witness).

Tottenham in mix to capture Kalvin Phillips

They reveal that Spurs have entered proceedings to try and rescue the 27-year-old from City.

Spurs are currently ‘courting’ Phillips, though they could soon step up their pursuit of him by starting discussions with his agent and City.

Since arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, manager Ange Postecoglou has decided against placing his trust in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Dane could therefore be sold in January, and Phillips would be a great replacement.

Phillips would be able to provide cover and competition for the likes of Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr.

Although, Spurs are not the only club to have joined the chase for Phillips’ signature. Gazzetta dello Sport’s report also reveals how Juventus are in the frame to land him.

Juve are supposedly ‘growing in confidence’ that they will be able to reach an agreement. They would rather loan Phillips for six months than sign him permanently as they are operating with a limited budget.

Although, Juve face ‘competition’ from the previously mentioned English clubs to complete a deal. And it will take some serious convincing to get Phillips to swap England for Italy.

Meanwhile, Spurs chiefs have ruled out a permanent swoop for a Postecoglou target, with a loan deal more likely.