Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund gunning for seven-goal striker, with huge price tag revealed

Tottenham are one of the clubs chasing talented Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy, who is reportedly very keen on a move to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old has scored a very impressive seven goals in 12 league matches this season and his form has caught the attention of several European sides.

Aston Villa made a move for Kilicsoy last year but were ultimately unable to agree a deal with Besiktas.

Villa’s sporting director Monchi is a big admirer of the teenager and given his track record of signing young players, that suggests he has a big future ahead of him.

Tottenham are keen to build a team that will compete at the top of European football in the future and one of their priorities for the summer is a new striker.

Spurs have never really replaced Harry Kane after he was sold to Bayern for £100m last summer. Richarlison has scored nine goals in his last 10 league matches, but Postecoglou still wants to bring in competition for him.

Tottenham to battle Borussia Dortmund for Kilicsoy

According to Turkish outlet Turkiye Gazetesi, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are both ‘in the picture’ to sign Kilicsoy at the end of the season.

The striker signed a new contract with last month – keeping him at Besiktas until 2028 – but board member Feyyaz Uçar has revealed that ‘it will be difficult to retain him for a long time.’

The report claims that Kilicsoy is ‘expected to be transferred to one of the top European clubs after this season.’

The Turkey U19 international is currently ‘taking English lessons’ and is ‘ready to fly away,’ with Besiktas prepared to evaluate offers in the summer.

Two years ago, Besiktas rejected Manchester City’s €23m offer for Abdulkadir Omur, who was ultimately sold to Hull City for just €2.5m.

Turkiye Gazetesi state the Turkish club want to avoid such a scenario with Kilicsoy and want to get as much cash for their player as possible.

They have reportedly slapped a €50m price tag on Kilicsoy. They are aware this is ‘unrealistic,’ however, and will only act as a starting point for negotiations with Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Spurs do make a concrete offer for Kilicsoy in the coming months.

If the forward lives up to his sky-high potential, he will be worth every penny.

