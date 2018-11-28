Tottenham boss Pochettino dreams of league title glory at the new stadium

Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his ambition of winning the Premier League title at the new stadium before a possible move to Serie A.

The Argentinian has guided Spurs to their best ever league start this season winning ten of their opening 13 league games.

Such impressive results are undoubtedly going to attract the attention of bigger clubs however, Pochettino is adamant that his commitment to Spurs is unquestionable.

He said: “My contract expires in four-and-a-half years – if Levy [Tottenham’s owner] does not fire me first. Seriously, today I see myself here. I dream of winning a trophy with Tottenham, maybe the Premier League in our new stadium.”

Tottenham supporters haven’t seen their side claim any silverware since their League Cup triumph in 2008. What’s more, in order to find their last league title win you would have to go back to the year 1961.

Under Pochettino, Spurs have come close to a trophy but have always failed to get over the line. While the 2015 League Cup final defeat to Chelsea was a painful one, many see the 2016 season as the major shortcoming with the team missing out on a Premier League title to Leicester City.

Many believed the 46-year-old was on his way out following Real Madrid’s sacking of Julen Lopetegui. Those rumours were put to bed with Los Blancos appointing Santiago Solari on a permanent basis however, Pochettino has indicated that he would like to coach elsewhere in the future.

He has specifically indicated that Italy may be his preferred destination saying: “Me in Serie A? I have Italian origins and it would be a wonderful experience. I’d never really thought about it, but every time I go to Italy, I feel at home there.

“Argentines and Italians are very similar, for the way we live life and for our passion for football. Clearly I would need to have a better grasp of Italian, as language is fundamental to communicate with players.”

Before Pochettino can think about a move to Italy, he first has a crucial Champions League tie coming up against Inter. While Tottenham’s league form has been nothing short of sensational, their Champions League future hangs in the balance after only picking up one win in four.