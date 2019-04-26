Tottenham boss Pochettino angry at unfair Ajax advantage

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says it is “not fair” that Ajax have been given the weekend off ahead of their Champions League semi-final first-leg clash.

Spurs face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime ahead of hosting Ajax in Europe on Tuesday night.

Dutch football authorities, meanwhile, have postponed this weekend’s Eredivisie fixtures to give Ajax more time to prepare for the game.

Pochettino said: “It is difficult. I understand that in this type of situation everyone can have an opinion.

“I know very well the Premier League and FA have tried to help.

“It’s true that the Premier League is very different to the Dutch league, the fact or the reality is they are not going to play. I think it’s not fair.”