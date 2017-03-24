Tottenham boss Pochettino meets with Barcelona supremo

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino held a meeting with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu this week, but it’s not believed to have related to the head coach role at the Nou Camp.

Press Association Sport understands Pochettino and Bartomeu met at a restaurant in the city, where the Spurs boss still owns a house from his days playing for Espanyol.

Pochettino has been linked with taking over at the Nou Camp after Luis Enrique earlier this month announced his decision to step down in the summer.

Spurs, however, are claiming they were aware of the meeting and insist the pair have long been close friends.

