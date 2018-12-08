Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated his commitment to Tottenham despite admitting a top-four finish is probably the best they can hope for.

Reports have surfaced linking Pochettino with Manchester United but the Argentinian insists he is more than satisfied with the “recognition” he receives at Spurs.

“Tottenham has given me value,” he said. “I feel happy here in Tottenham because I feel the recognition for our job. We feel that.

“When (chairman) Daniel Levy extended my contract for five years, it is because he believed in that moment and period, we are the best people to manage this boat and this club. It is recognition for us.

“I don’t need to listen about what goes around. The most important thing is how you are made to feel in your home.”

Nevertheless Spurs remain a distant third behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool, a situation Pochettino cannot see changing anytime soon.

“We try to improve but the way that we improve is not in the way of maybe another team,” he added.

“That is why our project is to be consistent in many years and try to improve every season, and we will see whether it is enough or not.

“At the moment it is clear that Manchester City is above everyone. It is City again and Liverpool.

“I think the most important thing is to keep going and fighting to be in a good position. Like many clubs say, to be in the top four is a massive success. And for us to be in the top four is more than success.

“I think the first step is to try and be consistently in the top four.”