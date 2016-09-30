Pochettino admits he would consider England role in future

Mauricio Pochettino admits he would consider managing England but currently has no plans to leave his role at Tottenham.

Pochettino has been one of the names mooted as a potential successor to Sam Allardyce, who was forced to resign after becoming embroiled in the Daily Telegraph’s investigation into corruption in English football.

When asked about the post, the Argentine replied: “Yes, why not? In the future. Not now, it’s impossible. I signed a new contract here. It’s not my moment.”

Pochettino signed a new five-year deal with Spurs in May, while a host of players have also committed their future to the club, with Cameron Cater-Vickers the latest to land a new contract.

The 18-year-old defender, who recently made his Tottenham debut in the League Cup, has signed on until 2019.