Tottenham eye Brazil international as next No.1 amid £84m price tag update

Otavio is being scouted by Tottenham among others

Cruzeiro goalkeeper Otavio has become one of the most scouted young stoppers in South America, TEAMtalk has been informed by a source.

The 20-year-old Brazilian, who emerged from the club’s academy, seized the first-team opportunity created by an injury to veteran Cássio and has since established himself as the club’s regular starter.

His performances in the Brazilian top flight and continental competitions have drawn the attention of several European sides and club sources have confirmed interest.

Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur are understood to have sent scouts to watch Otávio. Forest made an approach in the summer which totalled at around €13million (£11m), only for Cruzeiro to deem the offer too poor and end discussions.

Both Premier League clubs continue to monitor the goalkeeper closely as they assess long-term options between the posts. Napoli, FC Porto and Borussia Dortmund have also been confirmed on the list of clubs tracking his progress, with the German side making enquiries about his contractual situation.

Cruzeiro have moved to protect their asset. In August, they extended Otávio’s contract until 2031 and inserted a €100million (£84m) release clause for foreign clubs.

Clubs won’t have to pay the full release clause but it will take an initial fee in the region of €25–30million (£21-25m) before the Brazilian outfit will open serious negotiations.

The combination of the long-term deal and Otávio’s growing valuation has strengthened Cruzeiro’s hand after earlier interest from Eintracht Frankfurt and Botafogo failed to progress.

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Tottenham target Otávio progressing well

Otávio’s form has continued to impress. He has featured regularly for Cruzeiro, kept a series of clean sheets, earned a senior call-up to the Brazil national team and made his debut in a friendly against Australia.

His shot-stopping ability, distribution and composure under pressure have marked him out as a prospect capable of adapting to European football.

For now, any movement is scouting and tracking. Cruzeiro are under no pressure to sell and Otávio remains focused on his duties at the Mineirão as the club chase domestic and continental objectives. However a move to a top-five European league is on his radar and the next two windows may present opportunities for that.