Tottenham ‘calling every day’ to land midfield target as Everton open talks

Tottenham are stepping up their bid to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after Everton reportedly opened talks to sign the Southampton star.

Jose Mourinho has made the signing of the defensive midfielder one of his top priorities this summer.

Indeed, a Tottenham source told Football Insider that the club have been calling the Saints man’s camp “every day” to convince him to swap the south coast for north London.

Spurs will need to act fast to get their man, however, following developments on Thursday evening.

The BBC reported that Everton have opened talks with Southampton and have offered £14million plus add-ons for Hojbjerg.

Tottenham are yet to submit their own bid for the 24-year-old. But the report adds that they working behind the scenes to seal a deal when the window opens on July 27.

Southampton had valued Hojbjerg at around £25m, but it would appear that a figure nearer to £20m will do the trick.

The Denmark international has rejected several offers to sign a contract extension at St Mary’s. And with his deal expiring next year, Southampton are clearly keen to cash in.

The player’s exit looks even more likely after that Ralph Hasenhuttl stripped him of the captaincy. That came after Hojberg admitted that he wanted to play for a club in the Champions League next season.

Hojbjerg was back in the Saints side on Thursday night, playing at right-back, as they drew 1-1 with Brighton.

Tottenham have ace up their sleeve

And although Everton appear to have strick the first blow in the chase for the midfielder, Spurs have an ace uo their sleeve.

That ace is young defender Kyle Walker-Peters, who has been on loan at St Mary’s.

Southampton are reportedly keen on a permanent deal, with a swap proposal already mooted. Walker-Peters is currently valued at around £10m.

Hojbjerg has started 30 of Southampton’s 36 Premier League matches this season. And he would certainly give Spurs and Everton a better defensive midfield base to work from should he sign.