Tottenham-linked Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has fanned the flames after suggesting there were darker motives at play in a controversial Chelsea incident during the Champions League final.

Chelsea lifted their second Champions League trophy on Saturday night with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Man City. The Blues players outperformed their Premier League rivals across the board, with N’Golo Kante in particular producing a display that will live long in the memory. However, an incident in the second half did cast a shadow on the contest.

A brutal collision between Chelsea centre-half Antonio Rudiger and Kevin De Bruyne left the City playmaker unable to continue.

Visibly upset and immediately sporting a black eye, De Bruyne was ultimately found to have suffered an Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture.

Rudiger has since made personal contact with the Belgian to apologise, but De Bruyne’s international manager has refused to let the incident lay.

De Bruyne will be a key cog in Martinez’s bid to secure Euro 2020 glory with Belgium this summer and is now a minor doubt for the tournament. As such, the ex-Everton boss believes Rudiger was incredibly lucky to avoid further punishment over the clash.

“For me, Rudiger is very, very fortunate,” said Martinez (via the Express). “When you look at the replay, there’s no clash of heads.

“He’s properly leaving the shoulder against Kevin. He seems concussed, and we will see the state of that.

“But that leaves a sour taste because Rudiger’s holding his head. It’s almost that he wants to show that he’s hiding something.

“For me, it was excessive force, and it was reckless. And it should have been a red card.”

Chelsea triumph convinces fan favourite to stay

Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to announce a new one-year deal for defender Thiago Silva following their Champions League success on Saturday night.

Silva joined from PSG on an initial one-year deal with an option for a second. He played 34 games in his debut season for the Blues, contributing to 18 clean sheets.

He has been credited with shoring up the Chelsea backline- which played a crucial part in their European success. The London club conceded just four goals in their entire Champions League campaign.

But his future was still uncertain before the decider, with the extension clause in his contract still to be triggered.

For the second year to be activated, both the player and Chelsea had to agree to it. And while the club have made it clear they want him to stay, the veteran defender had not committed.

But according to the Metro, Silva has now decided to stay put on the back of the success.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Chelsea buzz escalates as Tuchel plans title-deciding transfer alongside new contract