Chelsea are reportedly at risk of having to sell several big names in the summer, and this could see Conor Gallagher swap the Blues for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea have been devastating in the transfer market since a Todd Boehly-led consortium bought the club, beating their Premier League rivals to a host of signings and transforming the squad with new arrivals worth over £1billion. Some of their most expensive recent signings includes Moises Caicedo (£115m), Enzo Fernandez (£107m), Mykhailo Mudryk (£89m), Wesley Fofana (£75m) and Marc Cucurella (£63m).

Chelsea’s lavish spending has left fans of their Premier League competitors stunned, as it is unprecedented even in the modern era. So far, Chelsea have managed to manoeuvre their finances to avoid fines and points deductions, though that could change.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea must take ’emergency action’ to balance the books this summer, which will involve some first-team players being sold.

One of the first to leave Stamford Bridge could be academy graduate Gallagher, who is a target for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

Postecoglou’s side entered initial talks with Chelsea over a deal for the all-action midfielder during the recent January window. Chelsea officials were enticed by the idea of selling Gallagher as the transfer fee gained would represent pure profit on their books.

Ultimately, though, Gallagher ended up staying in West London as Chelsea priced Spurs out of a move by setting his price tag at £50m. Mauricio Pochettino also told the Chelsea hierarchy he wanted to continue using the England international.

But Spurs were given a major boost on Wednesday as it emerged that Gallagher is now available to sign for considerably less, with Chelsea’s asking price falling to £35m.

Pochettino to lose vital Chelsea star

And with Chelsea needing to sell players like Gallagher to prevent Financial Fair Play issues, Pochettino’s demands to keep him will no longer be heard.

The report states that Gallagher continues to be a ‘concrete’ target for Spurs, and they will be given a perfect opportunity to finally capture him this summer. It is thought that the 24-year-old’s fantastic engine will help him thrive in Postecoglou’s intense, high-pressing style.

Gallagher is not the only notable Chelsea player who is likely to be on the move this summer. Football Insider claim winger Mudryk is also at risk of being sold, with Chelsea chiefs running out of patience.

After spending a huge sum when initially landing the Ukrainian, Chelsea will clearly have to take a big financial hit when he is sold. Although, the Blues will hope that they can still get at least £30-40m of that outlay back.

