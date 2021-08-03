Tottenham star agrees shock exit as Turkish giants open transfer talks

Galatasaray are reportedly in talks with Tottenham over a move for Japhet Tanganga, having already reached an agreement with the player over a switch.

That’s according to Fanatik, who say Gala are working to find an agreement with Spurs to send the versatile youngster to Turkey. Tanganga has been used by new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo in pre-season, but it appears that Tottenham are ready to let him go.

Fanatik reports that Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim gave his bosses a list of targets to work on, with Tanganga chief among them.

There is already said to be an agreement with the 22-year-old in place. Galatasaray are now trying to agree a loan, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Whether Spurs are willing to sanction a deal is not mentioned in the report and it would be a surprise if they did.

The centre-back, who can also play at right-back, has a deal that runs until 2025. He also adds to the team’s home quota of players, with eight needed in a 25-man Premier League squad.

Tottenham are said to be close to a deal for Atalanta’s Cristian Romero, while discussions are also reportedly taking place to bring Wolves’ Conor Coady to north London.

August 3 Transfer Chatter - Spurs' Coady approach, 12 months to convince Haaland and four-way race for Spaniard Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to link up again with Conor Coady, the world's biggest clubs now have 12 months to convince Erling Haaland to join them and a Premier League four-way race has begun over Real Madrid man, all in today's transfer chatter.

However, neither deal is done and dusted and, having already allowed Juan Foyth and Toby Alderweireld to move on, Fabio Paratici would be taking a big gamble by letting another defender leave without cover already being signed.

Tanganga’s long-term future now appears to depend on who Spurs bring in. But he would be a valuable asset to Nuno, with his ability to play two different positions.

Tottenham boosted by Lazio hunt

Meanwhile, Lazio and former Chelsea boss Maurizo Sarri could hand a former favourite an Italian lifeline that could also boost Arsenal and Tottenham’s transfer chances, per a report.

This summer saw great upheaval among the managerial ranks in Serie A. The vast majority of the top sides changed manager, and ex-Chelsea boss Sarri took the reins at Lazio after Simone Inzaghi left for Inter Milan.

Sarri is faced with the difficult aim of thrusting Lazio back into the top-four mix. Last season, the Rome club finished 10 points adrift of the final Champions League qualification position.

However, his task could soon get harder after Argentine winger Joaquin Correa was recently linked to Arsenal and Tottenham.

Sarri confirmed the 26-year-old has requested to leave at his unveiling. That was swiftly followed up by the Italian press crediting both North London sides with interest over a potential move costing €40m.

News on that front had since gone quiet. However, the latest from the Italian media has suggested a move could be back on.

That’s because Lazio are said to be keeping an eye on a potential replacement in Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi.r

On the surface, that would appear to benefit both Lazio and Chelsea in equal measure. Though if a deal were agreed, it could inadvertently facilitate Correa’s move to either Arsenal or Tottenham.

READ MORE: Newcastle join Arsenal, Tottenham in hunt for homesick Serie A star