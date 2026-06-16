Newcastle United have no intention of making it easy for any club hoping to sign Sandro Tonali this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the Magpies would only begin to consider a sale if offers exceed £100million, following confirmation that Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to register an interest.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Roberto De Zerbi’s side are the latest club to express a desire to sign the 26-year-old Tonali, whose future at St James’ Park remains the subject of growing speculation.

However, Newcastle remain determined to keep hold of one of their most influential players and have made it clear internally that it would take a bid starting at £100million (€116m, $134m) before they would even entertain discussions over a sale.

That stance comes despite Tonali’s camp informing the Magpies that the Italy international is keen to move on, with a return to his homeland understood to be his preferred option should he leave Tyneside.

TEAMtalk understands the midfielder’s representatives have informed Newcastle that the player is keen to move on, with a return to Italy remaining his preferred option should he leave St James’ Park.

Former club AC Milan are among the sides keeping a close eye on developments.

The Rossoneri are close to finalising the appointments of Ruben Amorim as head coach and Markus Krosche as sporting director, and sources indicate Tonali remains a player admired at San Siro.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, there is also a belief that Milan could potentially structure a deal due to financial arrangements still linked to the transfers of Tonali and Malick Thiaw between the clubs.

However, it remains unclear whether Krosche will prioritise a move for his former player once he officially begins work and that will open the door for a move elsewhere for the unsettled midfielder…

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Competition for Tottenham target Tonali intensifies

Inter Milan and Juventus are also understood to be keen admirers of Tonali, but both clubs would face major difficulties funding a transfer at Newcastle’s valuation.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands that if Tonali does leave this summer, a move within the Premier League currently appears the more realistic outcome.

Manchester United have explored the situation but have effectively withdrawn from the race because of Newcastle’s asking price.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, however, have all held conversations regarding the Italy international and continue to monitor his circumstances closely.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Tottenham Hotspur have now registered an interest.

Sources indicate Roberto De Zerbi is a huge admirer of his fellow Italian and would welcome the opportunity to bring Tonali to north London should an opportunity arise.

Indeed, there is a growing belief among those close to the player that if Tonali were to remain in England, a move to London could be the most likely destination.

Despite that interest, Newcastle remain unwavering in their position.

The club are determined not to repeat mistakes made during previous transfer windows and are drawing on lessons learned from the Alexander Isak situation, which left them scrambling for solutions and ultimately weakened their negotiating position.

Sporting director Ross Wilson, who was not involved in that episode, has been central to Newcastle’s firmer approach this summer.

Sources insist the club have established clear positions on their key assets and will not allow prolonged transfer sagas to develop.

That applies not only to Tonali but also to several other players who have attracted external attention.

Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Nick Woltemade have all been linked with moves elsewhere, yet Newcastle’s message remains consistent.

If the club decide a player is not for sale, they have no intention of being worn down by outside interest.

For now, Tonali’s camp may be exploring options and Europe’s elite may be circling, but Newcastle’s stance is unequivocal.

Any club hoping to prise away one of the Premier League’s most accomplished midfielders will need to produce an offer comfortably into nine figures before the Magpies even think about opening the door.

One player the Magpies will allow to leave this summer is Nick Pope, with Newcastle sticking a modest price on the goalkeeper’s head and with sources explaining that, while a move to Leeds is unlikely, there are two Premier League sides in the mix for his signature.

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