Tottenham are still in the transfer hunt for Joao Palhinha amid the chance of a pay rise for the midfielder at Sporting, a report claims.

Spurs have enjoyed an impressive first transfer window under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo so far. They have ticked key boxes, with centre-back Cristian Romero following goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini into the club. Furthermore, attacker Bryan Gil has arrived from Sevilla in place of Erik Lamela.

However, a new midfielder reportedly remains a priority for Nuno. Palhinha, who is Portuguese like Nuno, has had strong links with a transfer to north London.

He has also had links with a new contract for some time, despite his current terms only expiring in 2025.

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), Sporting are happy whichever decision their Euro 2020 star makes. Indeed, they would like to keep Palhinha but are used to selling top talent every summer.

The source says that Palhinha now has a €60million (£51million) release clause. However, Sporting will accept a bid of between €30million (£26million) and €40million (£34million).

Spurs could yet make such an approach, but if he does not leave, Palhinha will earn a lucrative 25 per cent pay rise alongside a new contract.

That would reward him for his efforts in midfield which have reportedly attracted Tottenham’s attention.

Transfer Chatter - Spurs to battle Atletico for Serbian, PSG's Ronaldo plan and Liverpool eye exciting Belgian winger Spurs are to go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid over Serbian striker, PSG have a one-year plan in place to 'unite this generations best players' and Liverpool planning move for exciting Belgian talent, all in today's transfer chatter.

He played in all but two of Sporting’s league games last season as they pipped Benfica and Porto to the top-flight title.

As a result, he made his Portugal debut in March and subsequently made his country’s Euro 2020 squad, appearing twice at the tournament.

Tottenham linked with Italian transfer

Meanwhile, Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne is reportedly another target for Tottenham.

The Italian has spent most of his career at Napoli and has scored 109 goals in 397 games.

However, his contract expires next summer and links with a move away are increasing.

Everton and Inter are interested, but Spurs reportedly have a different transfer approach to their rivals.