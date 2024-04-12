Tottenham chase for mercurial Bundesliga star gets massive boost, as Man Utd and Man City chances rated

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a huge lift in their bid to sign Dani Olmo, with the RB Leipzig ace reportedly pushing to move to England – though a transfer battle with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea is looming.

Olmo, who can operate as a winger on either flank, started the season in great form as he netted a hat-trick during Leipzig’s German super cup win over Bayern Munich, following that up with two goals and an assist in his first three Bundesliga appearances. But Olmo then had a troublesome few months at Leipzig as he was kept out of action by knee and shoulder injuries.

The Spaniard returned to action in January and has since gotten back to his best, while notching one goal and four assists in 12 league outings.

Olmo showed his class for Spain during the international break in March, brilliantly taking on two Brazil players before smashing into the back of the net during their 3-3 draw.

Leipzig have played a big role in making Olmo a top performer on the biggest stage, but he might not stay at the German club for long.

Pretty much all of England’s elite clubs have been linked with him, including Tottenham, Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea.

All of those sides have been alerted by the fact Olmo has a €60million (£51m) release clause in his Leipzig contract. That represents great value in the current market.

Bild reporter Christian Falk has now provided his information on the attacker’s future. In a major boost for Ange Postecoglou’s side, Olmo is eyeing up a big transfer to the Premier League this summer.

Dani Olmo pursued by Tottenham, Man City and others

He wants to take the next step in his career, and playing in the Prem will allow him to test himself against some of the best stars in the world.

Plus, swapping Leipzig for a club such as Spurs or Man Utd would give Olmo the chance to significantly increase his wages.

While Man Utd and Chelsea are both interested in Olmo, the uncertainty surrounding both clubs means they could struggle to convince him on a move.

Instead, City represent Spurs’ toughest competition for the dazzling 25-year-old. A switch to the Etihad would allow Olmo to play under compatriot Pep Guardiola, while also competing for the biggest trophies year in, year out.

To prevent Olmo from joining City, Spurs will try to convince him that he is actually better off moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This will be very tough, though Spurs will point out that Olmo is far more likely to become a guaranteed starter under Postecoglou than Guardiola.

