Tottenham one of four clubs chasing Barcelona midfielder Mourinho loves

Tottenham are reportedly one of four clubs who are keen on signing Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona this summer.

The Daily Mail claims that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy views the creative midfielder as a perfect Christian Eriksen replacement.

Rakitic started just 16 LaLiga matches for Barca last season, and is one of several top players expected to leave this summer.

The 32-year-old’s contract runs out next summer and will not be renewed, as the Catalan giants begin a massive rebuild.

Club legend Ronald Koeman has replaced Quique Setien in the hotseat. And as many as 10 Barca first-teamers could be on the move.

The report states that both Spurs and north London rivals are keen on a deal, along with Manchester United. Europa League winners Sevilla have also been mooted as a destination.

The £230,000-a-week star has enjoyed an illustrious career at the Nou Camp, as well as featuring in a World Cup final with Croatia.

Mourinho a huge fan

However, he really struggled for game time under Setien last year and Barcelona are ready to cash in as they look to raise funds for new targets.

Spurs chief Jose Mourinho has made no secret that he is a fan of Rakitic. Previously labelling him the most ‘undervalued player in the world’ and a ‘fantastic’ asset.

The one stumbling block over any potential deal could be Rakitic’s salary demands. He if agrees to lower what he is on at Barca, then a move could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been offered their pick of up to six Juventus players after a meeting was held with Juventus director Fabio Paratici. Read more…