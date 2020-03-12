Tottenham ready to move as agent hints at exit for dependable Celtic star

Tottenham are reportedly ready to renew their interest in a Celtic defensive star after his agent hinted at a summer exit.

Kristoffer Ajer has been a regular fixture in Celtic’s starting line-up since the start of last season, with the Norway international making 49 appearances in all competitions this campaign – scoring four goals and adding two assists.

The 21-year-old signed a contract extension with the Bhoys back in May 2018, with Ajer’s current deal running out in 2022.

And his agent, Tore Pedersen, has given an interview to NTB in Norway in which he provided a worrying update on the player’s Parkhead future.

“He does not extend with Celtic and disappears in the summer,” Sporten Pedersen as saying.

Pedersen’s comments clearly indicate that Ajer will leave Celtic in the summer and there are certain to be a queue of clubs in for him.

“There is generally great interest in Kristoffer. There are also clubs who would like to have him, but who cannot afford him,” Pedersen added.

“There are several clubs that are interested… There are many who have followed him over a long period of time.”

Sporten reports that Celtic will have no choice but to cash in from Ajer’s sale in the summer, after having ‘resisted’ bids from Spurs and AC Milan in the past.

Jose Mourinho is in the hunt for a new centre-back this summer, with Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth expected to leave, while the Spurs boss also has doubts over former record signing Davinson Sanchez.

