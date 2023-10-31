Tottenham, Chelsea, Brighton on red alert as report confirms Barcelona will sell ‘incredible player’

Ansu Fati is reportedly expected to leave Barcelona permanently next summer once his loan spell with Brighton and Hove Albion comes to an end.

Fati was touted to become one of the world’s best players when he broke onto the scene for the Catalans at the age of 16, but injuries stunted his progression.

The Spain international signed for the Seagulls on a season-long loan in September, and he has already shown some flashes of brilliance.

Fati has made 10 appearances for Brighton so far, scoring three goals in the process. Roberto de Zerbi is determined to get the best out of the winger this season.

““We are helping Ansu a lot because he didn’t play so many games last year,” De Zerbi said in a recent interview.

“He has started a new football life. He is an incredible player.”

It’s thought that Brighton would be interested in signing Fati permanently next summer, but other Premier League clubs are also keen.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Brighton could make move for Fati

As reported by TEAMtalk, Tottenham and Chelsea are both keen on Fati. The London clubs were linked with the attacker during the summer transfer window, before Brighton brought him in.

Several Saudi clubs are also keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, so there is certainly no shortage of interest in his signature.

Now, according to Spanish outlet SPORT, Fati will ‘listen to proposals’ for a permanent move away from Barcelona at the end of the season.

The Catalans reportedly ‘need to sell’ Fati due to their ongoing financial issues. The belief is that if he can keep up his current form, European clubs will be queuing up to sign him next summer.

Fati ‘believes’ that several Premier League clubs will be in the race, and that ‘important clubs’ could bid for him if he continues to perform for Brighton.

Brighton themselves should have plenty of cash at their disposal after selling the likes of Moises Caicedo (£115m), Alexis Mac Allister (£35m) and Robert Sanchez (£25m).

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Seagulls do make a concrete offer for Fati next summer.

As mentioned, though, Tottenham and Chelsea could also make a move for Fati if he continues to shine in the Premier League.

