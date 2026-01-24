The Premier League is still an option for Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic’s future is far less settled than many in Italy would have you believe, with sources close to the Serbian striker insisting he remains a live option for a number of Premier League clubs – even as AC Milan grow increasingly confident of landing him this summer.

TEAMtalk understands that long‑term admirers Tottenham and Chelsea have been kept constantly updated on the Juventus star’s situation, with both clubs refusing to step away from discussions as he edges toward what could become one of the most high‑profile free‑transfer opportunities of the window.

Vlahovic, still regarded as one of Europe’s elite No.9s, is heading into the summer with his contract situation unresolved, and the possibility of securing a striker of his calibre without a transfer fee has ensured both London clubs remain firmly in the frame.

Despite widespread belief in Serie A circles that Milan are closing in on an agreement, with his former Juventus boss Max Allegri keen to secure his signature, figures within Vlahovic’s camp are adamant the 26‑year‑old is keen on a move to England, and that the Premier League remains a destination he views with genuine excitement.

One source close to the negotiations told TEAMtalk that the Serbian’s representatives have “never closed the door” on a Premier League switch and continue to keep Spurs and Chelsea “fully informed” as the situation develops.

Indeed, we’re also told there are other opportunities that could emerge in England in the coming months for a striker who has bagged an impressive 116 goals across 297 senior appearances.

With both clubs expected to be in the market for a marquee striker this summer, the battle for Vlahovic is shaping up to be one of the defining transfer stories of the window – and far from the foregone conclusion many in Italy are suggesting.

Tottenham transfer news: Second striker battle with Chelsea

Another striker on the radar of both Tottenham and Chelsea, as reported on Friday by my colleague Fraser Fletcher, is Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Mateta has made it clear he wants out of Selhurst Park, which has put several other sides on alert.

Spurs would consider making a move for Mateta if they terminate Randal Kolo Muani’s loan from PSG, while Chelsea have also positioned themselves by making contact with Mateta’s representatives.

In other Spurs news, a second Liverpool player has been revealed as a major target in addition to Andy Robertson, with the left-back heavily linked with a switch from Merseyside to north London.

However, there have been claims that Robertson’s move to Tottenham could lead to Liverpool having an advantage in the race for Micky van de Ven.