Tottenham and Chelsea have reportedly held talks with the agent of Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels over a potential move in January.

The 30-year-old has been forced to watch on as Jerome Boateng and Niklas Sule have forged a solid partnership at the heart of Bayern’s defence, leaving the 2014 World Cup winner as third choice.

The report on Bild claims that Hummels is unhappy and wants to quit the Bundesliga giants, with his agent Marc Kosicke said to have recently travelled to London to hold talks with Spurs and Chelsea.

The defender’s current contract has just over two years remaining on it, while Bayern’s chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted the centre-back is staying with them until the end of the season.

“We had a conversation with Mats a few days ago and he will play for Bayern Munich in the second half of the season,” he told Bild.

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also admitted that they had spoken to the player about his situation, adding: “We talked to Mats, it was a good conversation.

“Mats feels very well in Munich, and if a player does not always play, it is clear that there are discussions. Mats wanted to talk to us. We explained our point of view to him and he explained his point of view. I think that we came to a common denominator.”

