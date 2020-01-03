Tottenham, Chelsea in talks with agent of £100m Serie A defensive rock

Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly in contact with Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent as transfer talks ramp up over a potential £100m deal.

The Napoli star has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in European football over the past couple of seasons, leading to strong speculation that a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Chelsea are known admirers of the 28-year-old and are said to have been scouting him since Jose Mourinho’s second spell in charge back in 2015.

And it would appear that the Portuguese tactician has continued his interest in the centre-back after taking over at Tottenham in November.

According to Corriere del Mezzogiorno’s Campania edition, the area where Naples is the capital, Koulibaly is very much still on the radar of both London clubs.

Furthermore, his agent is said to be in contact with the Premier League duo over a potential transfer worth around £100m.

Koulibaly has seen his form drop in Naples, but he is not the only one as internal problems with Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis led to the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti and there have been reports that a squad mutiny was on the cards.

The Senegal international is reportedly one of the ringleaders of the player’s revolt and that has only added to the speculation that he will be offloaded if the right offer comes in.

At this stage it would appear that Chelsea are the favourites to land Koulibaly after they had their transfer ban lifted by FIFA, while Spurs are unlikely to spend £100m on a single player when Mourinho is likely to want to add three or four to his squad to improve their chances of securing a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that his dream remains to secure a move to the Premier League in the future.

The Portuguese, who was close to securing a move to Tottenham in the summer, has kicked on from last season’s impressive showing by netting 13 goals and assisting 13 others in 23 appearances this term.

Spurs have again been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, but boss Jose Mourinho has ruled out the possibility of signing him.

Speaking to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, Fernandes was asked directly whether he would like to be coached by Mourinho in 2020.

He said: “Until they are fulfilled, dreams always remain.” Read more…