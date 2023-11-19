Tottenham, Chelsea join London rivals Fulham in hunt to land £30m Norway attacking sensation

Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival Fulham in the race to sign impressive Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa in the January transfer window.

The teenage striker is currently making a big name for himself in Belgium, with Fulham in particular identifying his ability to play anywhere across the front line.

However, other suitors have now joined the chase for the 18-year-old, despite the fact that he only signed a new contract that runs until June 2027 earlier this year.

It’s also stated that Brugge do not want to lose the attacking sensation in the new year, especially as they are going well in both the Belgian Pro League and Europa League this term.

However, a Football Insider source has revealed that Brugge are likely to demand a fee of around £30million if they do decide to cash in on the player’s strong start to the campaign.

Indee, Brugge are hoping that Tottenham and Chelsea’s interest will materialise into an auction for Nusa’s services, driving up the price in the process.

Nusa has made 17 appearances across all competitions this term, scoring twice and adding assists.

The attacker also played a major role in helping his side win the Belgian Super Cup last season, making 53 appearances in all despite still being a teenager.

Nusa, who is comfortable playing on either wing or through the middle, scored his first senior goal Norway in a friendly with Jordan back in September. He has now won four caps for his country.

Tottenham, Chelsea to make January moves

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Chelsea’s hunt for new attacking talent is well known, with the former in particular needing fresh additions after a full-blow injury crisis.

Spurs, who are also after Juventus talent Samuel Iling-Junior, currently have Richarlison, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and James Maddison on the sidelines, while Ivan Perisic has been ruled out for the entire season.

That has led Ange Postecoglou to look at players who can strengthen his squad, although the Australian was going to look at signing a new No.9 anyway after not replacing Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

As for Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino wants more competition for his front three, especially with Christopher Nkunku remaining on the sidelines with the serious knee issue he picked up in pre-season.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea will be back in action the international break, with the in-form Blues taking on Newcastle on Novemver 25, while Spurs welcome Aston Villa a day later.

