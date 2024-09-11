Tottenham and Chelsea to ‘launch an attack’ for Danish phenom, with price tag revealed and sale ‘inevitable’

Tottenham and Chelsea are both sizing up moves for a Danish phenom who can play in multiple positions, with a report revealing how much a transfer will cost.

National sides often ring the changes in the first international break following a major tournament. Chelsea winger Noni Madueke made his senior England debut in the 2-0 victory over Finland on Tuesday night, while Denmark handed a first and second cap to Lecce ace Patrick Dorgu.

The 19-year-old wasted no time in laying down a marker at international level when scoring with his first touch in Denmark’s 2-0 win over Switzerland last Thursday.

That was followed by his second outing for the Danes in another 2-0 victory over Serbia on Sunday.

According to Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo, Premier League giants Tottenham and Chelsea are both ready to ‘launch an attack’ for Dorgu in the transfer market.

Both clubs are long-term admirers of the left-footer and it’s claimed the pair won’t wait until the end of the 2024/25 season before opening negotiations with Lecce.

Whether that means they’ll target a January transfer or whether they’re spying a move for the summer of 2025 was not made clear.

But what was made clear is the level of sum Lecce will command for Dorgu. Per the report, the Italian side will demand a minimum of €30m (£25.3m / $33.1m) before greenlighting a sale.

The report stated any negotiations promise to be ‘long and not at all easy’. Nonetheless, it was declared that with high-powered suitors ready to act, Dorgu’s sale appears to be ‘inevitable.’

Tottenham, Chelsea interest confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed both Spurs and Chelsea were in the mix for Dorgu’s signature over the summer.

Taking to X on Saturday, September 7, the trusted reporter stated: “Understand Tottenham had Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu on their shortlist this summer.

“Chelsea also considered signing 2004-born left-back via [sister club] Strasbourg in July.

“Talks didn’t advance as Lecce wanted more than €30/35m for Dorgu who has scored his first goal for Denmark this week.”

Dorgu compared with Tottenham icon

Dorgu initially started life as a left-back, though his attacking instincts have seen him deployed in more advanced roles over time.

Dorgu has also played at left wing-back, in left midfield and even on the right wing in a front three, such is his attacking threat.

The Dane’s profile has even seen him compared to Tottenham icon Gareth Bale who like Dorgu, started his career at left-back.

Lecce manager Luca Gotti said of Dorgu (as quoted by the Daily Express): “He seems to have great adaptability. He enjoys playing on the pitch.

“Important people from the football world are starting to call me to ask me what I see. (Bale) becomes a forward. He could have played as a full-back. This could happen with Dorgu.”

Chelsea have made it their mission to hoover up world football’s brightest young talents. Dorgu certainly fits that billing, though Tottenham too are on a youthful recruitment drive.

Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray – both 18 years of age – arrived in north London over the summer and significant fees were paid.

Tottenham fishing in familiar waters

Spurs have made a habit of plundering the Italian market over recent years and the majority of their signings have been successes.

Guglielmo Vicario, Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski all arrived from Serie A clubs since 2021.

Of those eight players, six are still at the club and three (Vicario, Romero, Udogie) are regular starters. Romero and Udogie in particular are crucial players for Ange Postecoglou.

Bentancur and Kulusevski are highly valued stars in their own right, while Dragusin is yet to truly be given a chance to prove his worth.

Back-up goalkeeper Gollini and veteran Perisic have both departed, though the former was only a loan signing and Perisic did not cost a fee when arriving as a free agent.

Tottenham’s penchant for Italian deals came at the behest of former managing director Fabio Paratici who signed up in the summer of 2021.

Paratici resigned from his role in 2023 after losing an appeal against a worldwide 30-month ban from football activies for his part in Juventus’ transfer irregularities.

However, elements of his ban were subsequently lifted and Paratici since began advising Tottenham on a consultancy basis.

