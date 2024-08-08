Tottenham and Chelsea preparing shock Man City raids, as Guardiola risks two more Palmer-style blunders

Tottenham and Chelsea are both weighing up moves for Manchester City stars, and the phenomenal success of Cole Palmer at Stamford Bridge could help one deal in particular over the line, according to reports.

Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea paid a hefty £42.5m (including add-ons) to sign Cole Palmer from Man City last summer. Few within the game doubted Palmer’s talent and potential, though the livewire forward had less than 50 first-team matches under his belt and less than 20 in the Premier League – most of which were cameos off the bench.

However, Palmer quickly made a mockery of the doubters when producing an outstanding maiden season for the Blues.

Palmer scored 22 goals in the league alone and was named Chelsea’s Player of the Season. Palmer also scooped the PFA Fans’ Player of the Season award too and thrust his way into England’s plans at Euro 2024.

The move showcased in spectacular fashion how Chelsea’s policy of buying potential can pay huge dividends.

According to reports, the Blues are seeking a similar raid on Man City 12 months on, while Tottenham are also circling over a separate City star.

Firstly, Chelsea reporter, Simon Phillips, has claimed the Blues are showing strong interest in Oscar Bobb.

The 21-year-old made 26 appearances for Man City last term and per Phillips (via Caught Offside), an approach is either on the way or may have already been made.

Details beyond Chelsea’s interest are thin on the ground at present. Nonetheless, Palmer’s success in west London last season could play a part in luring Bobb away from the Etihad.

Indeed, while Bobb did make 26 appearances for Man City last year, the vast bulk of those came off the bench.

With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden automatic selections, Bobb may struggle for starts – even if City don’t sign a direct replacement for Julian Alvarez.

CHELSEA EXCLUSIVE: Boehly hoping Italian giants buckle in £38m striker chase to offset game-changing arrival

Tottenham eyeing Emerson Royal replacement

Elsewhere, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Tottenham are eyeing a Man City raid of their own.

Spurs are on course to sell Emerson Royal to AC Milan. The latest on that deal can be found here.

Pedro Porro is the undisputed first pick in the right-back position. New signing Archie Gray can also cover the role, while Djed Spence may yet be retained amid a lack of transfer interest.

But per Romano, Ange Postecoglou is seeking a new player to serve as Emerson’s direct replacement and understudy to Porro.

That has taken Tottenham to Man City, with Issa Kabore in their sights.

“Tottenham would look to fill the gap, for sure, because they have Pedro Porro, but they would need one more player,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“It’s true that Kabore at Manchester City, former Luton Town player, is appreciated by Tottenham.

“But I’m told he is not the only option. So there are several possibilities being considered.”

Kabore, 23, has been on Man City’s books since 2020, though is yet to play a single match for the club.

Instead, his time with City has been spent out on loan and his latest spell away was an impressive one with Luton Town in the Premier League last season.

READ MORE: Top 10 most expensive transfers between Premier League clubs: One team fills three spots