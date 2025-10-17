TEAMtalk sources have given us an update on one of the best young talents to come out of Brazil in years, with Tottenham and Chelsea already having been in talks with his agent, while Liverpool and Arsenal are also monitoring developments.

Rayan Vitor, the 19-year-old Vasco da Gama prodigy, is setting the football world alight, having surged from youth prospect to first-team linchpin in the 2025 Brasileirão season.

His meteoric rise has drawn the gaze of Europe’s footballing elite, positioning him as one of the game’s brightest young talents.

At 185 cm, the left-footed right winger combines searing pace, physical strength, and silky dribbling to torment defenders. Rayan excels at cutting inside, unleashing fierce shots or precise assists, while his aerial prowess and duel-winning ability amplify his threat.

In 2025, he’s notched nine goals in 23 appearances, showcasing clinical finishing and maturity beyond his years. Valued at €18million (£15m / $21m), his market price is tipped to soar by sources as his performances dazzle.

Indeed, some of Europe’s heavyweights are locked in a fierce scouting race.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Barcelona have tracked him for months, with sources hinting at a scramble to outpace Real Madrid, who see Rayan as a future Galáctico.

Manchester City, PSG, and Bayern Munich are also in pursuit, while Tottenham, Chelsea, Fiorentina, and Porto have taken that interest one step further by making enquiries to his agents.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Transfer Debrief: £70m star to transform Man Utd midfield; Tottenham ‘statement of intent’; Chelsea elite signing boost

Rayan set to induce January bidding war

In Brazil, there is great excitement about his future and they do believe he has the ability to be one of the nation’s best players in the coming years.

Vasco’s €40m (£35m / $46m) release clause sets a high bar, but negotiations could see deals land between €30-34m (£26-29m / $35-40m) with add-ons – sum well within reach for these global giants.

With a potential Brazil national team call-up looming, Rayan’s stock continues to rise.

His €350,000 monthly salary reflects his value to Vasco, yet his ambitions point to Europe’s grand stages.

Following the path of Brazilian stars like Endrick, Rayan’s next move could redefine his career and bolster Vasco’s coffers.

As the January window nears, the football world awaits the next chapter for Brazil’s electrifying talent and a deal could be done in the winter for a summer move.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.