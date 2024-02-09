Tottenham, Chelsea ‘willing’ to pay for £51m Barcelona star ‘likely’ to be sold against his wish

Tottenham and Chelsea would both reportedly ‘be willing to bid for’ Raphinha, as it is ‘likely he will go on the market’ with Barcelona in ‘need’ of some sales.

The La Liga giants’ financial issues have hamstrung them on occasion over the past couple of years. Indeed, this season they only paid approximately £37million on players.

A club that is constantly looking to improve would generally be hoping to spend more to stay ahead of their rivals, especially after winning the league by 10 points last season.

However, they were unable to pay the big bucks – of the six players that walked through the door, two were on free transfers and two were loans.

That Barcelona were unable to make the additions they’d have wanted has reflected on the field.

They’re currently third in the league, six points below second-placed Girona. Xavi has decided that his time at the club is up, and he’ll leave his post at the end of the season.

More change is likely to be coming, with the Blaugrana aware they will need to raise funds this summer.

One player who could be sacrificed is Brazilian winger Raphinha.

Tottenham, Chelsea ‘willing’ to pay for Raphinha

Indeed, according to Spanish outlet Sport, ‘it is likely that he will go on the market’. That’ll apparently be the case if Joao Felix stays, with Raphinha’s chances of playing often slimmer with Lamine Yamal coming through.

It seems he won’t be short of suitors, with Tottenham and Chelsea ‘willing to bid’ for the winger, along with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Of the two English sides, Spurs’ interest seems the most accelerated at this point in time.

Indeed, it was recently reported that they had ‘opened talks’ with Raphinha’s agents regarding a deal.

The winger cost around £51million from Leeds, and it’s believed a bid of £60million would be accepted.

Raphinha doesn’t want to leave

The move will be against his will, though, as it’s said he has ‘never wanted to leave.’

However, he’s not going to have long to prove that he shouldn’t.

Indeed, the report states that ‘the only thing that can save him is that in the decisive stretch of the season he brings out his best football’.

Raphinha has scored four goals and provided seven assists so far this season, and it seems that level needs to rise if he’s to stay at Barca.

If not, one of Tottenham or Chelsea could benefit.

