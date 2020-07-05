Tottenham aim to capitalise on Wigan’s dire financial situation by snapping up a pair of England youth internationals.

Wigan entered into administration recently, with a looming 12 point deduction threatening their Championship status.

The financial situation at the club has meant many of their first team squad will now be available this summer.

Two such players according to The Sun, are 18-year-olds Joe Gelhardt and Jensen Weir.

The newspaper report that Tottenham are keen admirers of Gelhardt, with Spurs scouts even hopeful he could be ‘groomed into the next Harry Kane.’

Despite his tender age, Gelhardt has made 18 appearances for The Latics this campaign, and has also attracted interest from Everton.

Fellow teenager Jensen Weir is also ‘fancied by the Londoners’ as Spurs look to capitalise on a unique opportunity to snap up two prospects for a fraction of their potential value.

Weir is the son of former Everton centre-half David Weir, and has represented England at under-18 level on nine occasions.

Spurs have reportedly asked about the duo, and The Sun reports that Wigan have admitted they have already received an ‘official approach’ for the pair.

Tottenham have proven themselves to be canny operators under Daniel Levy in the transfer market in the past, and it would come as no surprise to see them snap up the duo in a cut-price deal.

Brighton are also deemed to be lurking regarding a move for Weir, with the fact that father David is currently a scout at Wigan one possible factor that could enhance the Seagulls’ chances.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly battling with a pair of Bundesliga sides in their efforts to sign a £25m-rated Jan Vertognhen successor.

Jose Mourinho looks certain to sign a new central defender, with Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth both tipped to leave.

Spurs have struggled defensively all season and were woeful at the back during the 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United.

Mourinho’s men are currently ninth in the Premier League, a whopping 10 points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

And with just six games of their season remaining, they face a major uphill battle to qualify for Europe.

