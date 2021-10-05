Tottenham clause negotiated by Levy puts Nuno future in serious doubt

A clause inserted into the contract of Nuno Espirito Santo has emerged which puts the Tottenham manager’s future in serious jeopardy, per a report.

Nuno has already endured a rollercoaster ride since taking charge in north London. After three matches, Spurs sat atop the Premier League table without a goal conceded. Boosting their mood even further, Arsenal propped up the standings having lost three on the bounce.

However, since then, both sides have experienced a dramatic turnaround in form. Tottenham remain above the Gunners, though questions have already begun to be asked whether Nuno is the right fit for Spurs.

Outspoken pundit Paul Merson recently claimed Nuno has “already lost the dressing room”. A series of lethargic displays from Harry Kane have done little to dissuade Merson’s view.

Centre-half Eric Dier publicly backed his under-fire boss, though the latest from the Athletic makes grim reading for Nuno’s chances of seeing a second season.

Via the Daily Mail, they report Tottenham can sever ties with Nuno ‘without having to pay compensation’ if a top-six finish and European football isn’t achieved.

Whether securing Europa Conference League qualification would be enough to save Nuno’s skin is unclear. A seventh-placed finish would grant Spurs a place in Europe’s third-tier competition.

But without a parting fee being required, a barrier between Nuno and the sack has been removed for Spurs supremo Levy.

Per the article, the clause was the brainchild of Levy himself. He is claimed to have ‘negotiated the agreement’ in the summer.

For their part, it’s stated Tottenham have denied the clause exists.

Tottenham stars could aid transfer pursuit this week

Meanwhile, former keeper Paddy Kenny thinks Tottenham could get creative in their pursuit of West Brom’s Sam Johnstone.

The 28-year-old was a top target during the summer transfer window. Tottenham were expected to sign him as Hugo Lloris’ long-term replacement in goal. A bid never materialised and new chief Fabio Paratici opted to sign Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta instead.

Recent reports have suggested that Tottenham have returned for Johnstone. They could sign him in a cut-price deal as his West Brom contract expires at the end of the season.

When asked about the situation, Kenny suggested that Spurs’ England stars could put in a good word to speed up the move.

He told Football Insider: “I reckon he would be a perfect replacement for Lloris. Sam has been unreal at West Brom. I thought he was fantastic last season for a team that got relegated.

“He can continue his form now. He is involved with the England setup as well. The Spurs players might have words with him there and try and get it done next week.

