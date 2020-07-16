Tottenham on brink of £15m deal for imposing international centre-back

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on the signing of imposing South Korean centre-back Kim Min-Jae from Beijing Goan.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a top target for Spurs for some weeks now, and it appears that a deal is very close.

Standing at 6ft 3in, Min-Jae is a towering centre back who has been a dominant presence in the CSL.

Tottenham have been in talks with Guoan for some time now, according to reports from Korea via Sports.news.naver.com.

A source told the website that ‘as for Kim Min-jae transfer, negotiations are underway between Beijing Guoan and the Tottenham club. Both teams are positive about the transfer.’

The report suggests that a fee of around £15million has been agreed between the two clubs.

Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen a back line that is expected to lose free agent Jan Vertonghen this summer.

The future of Juan Foyth is also debatable as Mourinho looks to shore up a weakness of his team.

However, Spurs are not the only club keen on Kim Min-jae, with Arsenal and Everton also linked.

That potential competition could drive up the price, although Tottenham look set to win the race at this stage.

