Final hold up revealed as Tottenham close in on Steven Bergwijn deal

Tottenham’s pursuit of the PSV winger Steven Bergwijn is edging closer to completion, with only one thing holding the deal back.

The Holland attacker has already admitted that he is close to joining Joe Mourinho’s men, but a report in The Guardian claims that the two clubs are €2m (£1.7m) apart in their valuation of the player.

However, despite that difference it is still expected that the move will go through as Mourinho looks to strengthen his attacking options after the injury to Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen’s imminent departure to Inter Milan.

Indeed, it is shaping up to be a hectic final few days of the transfer window for Spurs, who have not yet managed a breakthrough with Real Sociedad over the striker Willian Jose but remain in talks with Milan over a possible deal for another forward Krzysztof Piatek.

As for Bergwign, PSV want €31m for the versatile forward, who operates off the left flank but can play as a No 10.

The Dutch giants were furious that the 22-year-old travelled to London last weekend to finalise personal terms and undertake a medical before they had reached an agreement with Spurs, but have continued discussions and only some small details now remain to be ironed out.

A move for Sociedad frontman Jose looks less likely though, with the clubs unable to agree a fee for the 28-year-old, while the latest reports suggest that Spurs have offered one of two players in a swap deal to try and land Poland attacker Piatek.

Eriksen, meanwhile, is in Milan ahead of his proposed €20m switch to the San Siro.

Meanwhile, West Ham are in advanced talks with Slavia Prague over a deal for Tomas Soucek and have enquired about Tottenham’s Kyle Walker-Peters, claims a report.

The Guardian report that the Hammers are hopeful of wrapping up a deal for central midfielder Soucek after watching Carlos Sanchez struggle there against West Brom.

David Moyes’ men are believed to have failed with a £12m offer for Nottingham Forest’s right-back Matty Cash and are now looking at adding Spurs 22-year-old as a temporary addition. Read more…