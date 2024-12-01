Tottenham ‘closely’ monitoring 56-goal Prem striker, with high-flying club also joining hunt

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the radar of Tottenham

Tottenham are reportedly watching Dominic Calvert-Lewin ‘closely’, while Nottingham Forest have also joined the hunt for the Everton striker.

Spurs have only recently signed a new striker. They landed Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth for £65million in the summer, making him their record signing.

But now, they seem to be in the market for another new striker.

According to Fichajes, Spurs are looking ‘closely’ at Calvert-Lewin, to potentially add him to their forward corps.

The signing of the Englishman could be an opportunity too good to pass up, as though Everton are reportedly attempting to renew his deal, he’ll be available for nothing in the summer if they can’t.

Along with Spurs, high-flying Premier League side Nottingham Forest are also said to be looking into signing Calvert-Lewin.

Competition for Calvert-Lewin

TEAMtalk have already revealed of late that Newcastle and AC Milan are interested in signing the Everton man.

Sources have stated Milan have been following him for some time.

As such, there could be a big battle on between clubs looking to land Calvert-Lewin.

Though wages will play a part, as will finding the best resolution for a player who has been with Everton since 2016.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs want to repeat trick

Spurs are reportedly looking to pull off a similar deal to their signing of Pape Matar Sarr, who joined as a young midfielder from France, as they are pursuing Reims man Valentin Atangana.

Tottenham are also one of the Premier League clubs said to have opened a discourse about a potential move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

The north London club are also said to be leading the race for Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu.

Meanwhile, they could be given a challenge in signing PSV man Malik Tillman, as it’s believed Manchester United are enquiring about him.

Calvert-Lewin’s goals tallies