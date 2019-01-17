Tottenham are inching closer to a surprise January swoop for Barcelona forward Malcom after reports in Spain claimed the two clubs had held what has been described as “positive talks”.

Spurs kept their powder dry during the summer transfer window and were also not expected to do much this month with finances thought to be tight.

However, news that Harry Kane faces around two months out with an ankle ligament injury – together with absence of Son Heung-Min, who has joined up with South Korea at the Asian Cup – has forced Tottenham into a change of heart. Mauricio Pochettino chat with Daniel Levy earlier this week may also have had some bearing.

As a result, reports in Spain claim that a deal for Malcom could be agreed before the end of the month, with the player having struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp following a £36million move from Bordeaux over the summer.

Sport report that negotiations with Tottenham are already well underway, with the forward likely to join on loan with a compulsory purchase option at the end of the season.

Despite injuries and absences taking their toll on his side, Pochettino has tried to dampen claims that his side could bring in fresh faces this month, though teasingly did confess that his plans could alter if the right opportunity arises.

“We were always open to improve with Harry in condition or not, but in the same time we know it is going to be tough and difficult to add the player that we want,” Pochettino said.

“It didn’t change our mind, I think it’s a very good opportunity for players to play more, to step up. I’m sure it’s going to be a good opportunity for young players through the academy to show their quality.

“We know what it means to have Harry Kane fit and available to play and help the team to win, but we have a squad and [his absence] can’t be an excuse.”

The capture of Malcom might not be the only new arrival at Tottenham either, with reports on the continent also claiming they had emerged as the surprise leading candidates to sign Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir.

