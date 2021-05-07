Tottenham coaches convinced that Pochettino signing will come good

Tottenham coaches are reportedly convinced that a Mauricio Pochettino signing will make a big impact when he returns to the club this summer.

Ryan Sessegnon has spent this season on loan at German club Hoffenheim, having struggled to make an impact at Spurs following his £25million switch from Fulham in August 2019. However, a report on Football Insider states that Tottenham staff are confident a more rounded player will be available to whoever the new manager is this summer.

The left-back, who can also play as a winger, has made 14 Bundesliga starts this season. More than half of those appearances have come in a defensive role.

It remains to be seen what position is best suited to him going forward. Versatility is a nice asset to have but can also be a curse. That appears to be the case for Sessegnon.

Former boss Jose Mourinho felt Sessegnon needed more top-level experience before he could be trusted regularly at Premier League level.

However, with a new man at the helm for next season, Sessegnon is set for another chance to impress.

Ryan Mason is currently in temporary charge in north London. However, a number of names continue to be linked with the job, although many have already turned it down.

Atalanta tactician Gian Piero Gasperini is the latest to have rejected the role. He follows the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Brendan Rodgers, Erik ten Hag, Maurizio Sarri and Massimiliano Allegri in saying no.

Bielsa reveals Leeds fear of Bale

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa is adamant Gareth Bale remains a player to be feared as Leeds United prepare to face the Tottenham at Elland Road on Saturday.

Bale is spending the season on loan at Tottenham from Real Madrid. When he left Spurs for the Spanish capital in 2013 he was the most expensive player ever, but he has suffered a downturn in fortunes in recent years. Since returning to north London, he has endured further mixed fortunes.

The Wales winger sent a reminder of his quality with a hat-trick against Sheffield United at the weekend. It took his tally up to 14 goals for the season.

In the aftermath, claims arose that Daniel Levy would be willing to let Bale stay at the club if Tottenham’s next head coach wanted to keep him. However, doubts remain about where he will be playing next season.

While Bielsa won’t get involved in discussions on his future, he knows Bale is still a player well capable of hurting Leeds.

“The last game is a good place to judge how his form is,” Bielsa said, via Leeds Live. “The quality he has is known by everyone. Of course, his last game is a point of focus. Given how difficult it is to score three goals, also taking into account the goals he scored showed the virutes he has.”

