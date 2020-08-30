Levy works his magic as Tottenham sign new right-back in bargain deal

Tottenham have completed the signing of right-back Matt Doherty from Wolves for a reported fee of just £13.4million.

The Republic of Ireland defender has signed a contract until 2024 and will wear the number two shirt.

A report on football.london claims that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was able to eventually negotiate a lower fee for Doherty, with no add-ons. Wolves had wanted nearer to £15m for the player.

The 28-year-old joined Wolves from Bohemians in 2010 and went on to make over 300 apearances for the Molineux side.

Doherty has missed just seven league matches in the last four seasons. He has featured in 95 games in all competitions since Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2018, scoring an impressive 15 goals and adding 15 assists.

"You can probably see it in my face, I'm so excited to get going. One of the best days in my career so far."

The full-back will now join up with his national team ahead of their UEFA Nations League games away to Bulgaria and at home to Finland next week before returning to Hotspur Way.

Spurs begin the new Premier League season with a home game against Everton on September 13.

NEW SUITORS FOR TOTTENHAM STRIKE TARGET

Meanwhile, Fiorentina have gatecrashed Lazio’s negotiations for Tottenham target Vedat Muriqi, according to reports.

Muriqi enjoyed a prolific first season with Fenerbahce, scoring 17 goals in 36 games. His form has seen him linked with a quick move to a bigger league.

Previous reports had suggested that Tottenham were considering a bid for Muriqi. Spurs are lacking competition for Harry Kane, whose future is also in doubt, so had outlined Muriqi as a target.

However, Lazio soon emerged as the favourites for the 26-year-old. The Serie A side are looking to strengthen ahead of their return to Champions League football.

Muriqi was thought to be on the verge of moving to Lazio, but no medical has been scheduled. And now, Fenerbahce have changed their demands for the striker.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Corriere Dello Sport, that’s because Fiorentina are trying to hijack the deal. Read more…