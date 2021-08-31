Details revealed as newest Paratici signing is announced by Tottenham

Tottenham have completed the signing of Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal for a reported fee of £25.7million.

The Brazilian defender has signed a contract until 2026 and will wear the number 12 shirt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He joins from Barca after a two-year stint at fellow LaLiga side Real Betis, where he scored five times in 79 appearances.

Emerson will provide greater competition at right-back for new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo. He is the latest signing under new sporting director Fabio Paratici.

The 22-year-old, who was born in Sao Paulo, first came to prominence in his native country with Ponte Preta and Atletico Mineiro before a move to Europe occurred in 2019.

A joint-deal with Barcelona and Real Betis saw the defender ply his trade in Spain, initially with the Seville-based side where he was a regular during each of the last two seasons.

Emerson officially signed for the Catalan club earlier this summer but has now joined Tottenham, where he will be able to link up with his new team-mates later this week.

The right-back, who featured for Brazil in the Copa America this year, will not have to isolate on arrival in the UK from Spain and could make his debut in Spurs’ Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace on September 11, subject to international clearance and a work permit being granted.

Newcastle target Tottenham man

Meanwhile, Newcastle are in talks with both Tottenham and Leicester over bolstering the spine of their team.

The Magpies have presided over a typically quiet transfer window under the stewardship of owner Mike Ashley. Joe Willock arrived on a permanent deal after impressing so mightily while on loan last season. But beyond the midfielder, no senior first-team players have arrived.

Nevertheless, with the window winding down, multiple sources have put Newcastle in the frame for a late addition.

Firstly, they are understood to be chasing long-time Leicester target, Hamza Choudhury. Sky Sports reporter, Rob Dorsett, tweeted Newcastle boss Steve Bruce ‘remains hopeful’ of competing a loan deal for the 23-year-old midfielder.

With central midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans and new signing Boubakary Soumare on the Foxes’ books, Choudhury’s chances of regular game-time with Leicester appear slim – even with Dennis Praet’s impending exit.

Dorsett claimed Newcastle have yet to decide whether they are ‘prepared’ to absorb most of the player’s wages.

talkSPORT later reported Choudhury has also emerged as a target for Wolves. Bruno Lage’s side have seemingly failed in their late quest to sign Lille’s Renato Sanches.

Carter-Vickers on Bruce’s radar

Aside from Choudhury, 90min report Newcastle are also eyeing Tottenham centre-back, Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Via The Boot Room, it’s revealed Newcastle have opened ‘talks’ regarding the USA international.

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his contract. A permanent exit would make sense in order to avoid losing him for free next summer. Indeed, Football London’s Tottenham correspondent, Alasdair Gold, tweeted Spurs are ‘attempting to sort out a permanent move.’

