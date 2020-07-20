Medical done as Tottenham complete deal for midfield starlet

Tottenham have reportedly completed the signing of highly-rated young midfielder Alfie Devine from Wigan Athletic.

The 15-year-old passed a medical and signed terms with Spurs over the weekend, according to The Athletic. However, there has not yet been any official announcement from the club.

Tottenham appear to have beaten a number of clubs to the signing of Devine. Chelsea, West Ham, Celtic and Rangers were also said to be keen on his signature.

Devine previously spent time in Liverpool’s academy earlier in his career, but is now back in the Premier League with Spurs.

The north London club have a history of raiding the lower leagues in the past, with Dele Alli the best exmaple of that policy.

They will be hoping that Devine progressing well over the coming years before pushing for a plavce in the first-team squad.

