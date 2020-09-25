Tottenham confident of completing deal for Swiss striker after loan snub

Tottenham are reportedly close to ending their long-standing striker search by bringing in a Swiss international forward.

According to CMTV in Portugal (as cited by SportsLens), Benfica striker Haris Seferovic could be on his way to north London.

Jose Mourinho has been in the market for a new No. 9 since January, with Harry Kane prone to at least one injury per season.

The England skipper missed months of last season with a hamstring injury. His back-up to play centrally, Son Heung-Min, also missed time with a fractured arm.

The Portuguese stated after those issues that Spurs cannot leave themselves short in attack again. However, with the clock ticking down to October 5, a new frontman has yet to arrive.

Napoli frontman Arkadiusz Milik is known to have been Mourinho’s top target. But now Everton have reportedly entered the race for the Pole, which may force the pursuit of other targets.

And according to rumours from Portugal, Benfica is now Tottenham’s main centre of attention.

The north London club have previously targeted Seferovic’s club and interntaional teammate Carlos Vinicius. However, they were put off by the player’s asking price.

It would now appear that a move for Seferovic is back on, after Spurs had a bid for the forward knocked back in January.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Tottenham had failed with an offer to take the player on loan, but now TVI24 (via Sport Witness) states that Benfica are ready to do business on a permanent transfer.

Portuguese broadcaster CMTV also reports that Spurs have made considerable progress in negotiations for the 28-year-old, with the striker now edging closer to a move to England.

Their report indicates that a loan deal is still on the cards. But there is no guarantee that an option to buy will be included.

TOTTENHAM DEVISE WINGER PLAN

Tottenham are on alert after long-term Leicester target Demarai Gray turned down the offer of a new contract, according to a report.

Spurs failed with a bid for the England Under-21 international in 2017, when he opted to sign a new contract.

However Football Insider claims that, three years on, he has grown unhappy with his role in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Gray played in Leicester’s Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday. But he has failed to make the squad for either of the Foxes’ Premier League games so far this term.

As such, he has reportedly rejected the offer of a new contract, with his current terms expiring next summer. That makes his exit from the King Power Stadium in the coming months “inevitable”.

What’s more, his situation is likely to alert Tottenham, Football Insider adds, with boss Jose Mourinho as much an admirer of winger Gray as predecessor Mauricio Pochettino was. Read more…