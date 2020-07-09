Jose Mourinho increasingly confident of landing £25m centre-back

Tottenham are reportedly becoming increasingly confident they can lure defender Kurt Zouma away from Chelsea this summer.

The France international was back in the Chelsea side as the Blues recorded wins over Watford and Chelsea this past week.

However, Frank Lampard still wants to add a new centre-back to bolster his back-line over the coming months.

It is common knowledge that Lampard wants to poach former Blues academy star Declan Rice from West Ham. And Zouma – who has made 36 appearances this term – will be made available if a deal can be agreed.

The Daily Express claims that Spurs would be willing to pay £25million for Zouma.

It is no secret that Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthgen his defence, with Jan Vertonghen expoected to move on.

Zouma spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Everton, and Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has also identified him as a target. However, Spurs appear to be firm favourites to sign the 25-year-old.

When asked about the upcoming transfer window at a press conference, Mourinho said: “I don’t know the market. First of all I’m not in control of the market, secondly it will be something new.

“The dynamics of the market are something that for many of us are still a question mark.

“It’s a normal situation in every club – some players go, some players stay.

“I see that as a very normal thing to happen.”

Tottenham are expected to be players in the transfer market, but they are more likely to hunt for bargain deals.

Zouma would appear to fall into that catergory, particularly after Norwich set the asking price for Ben Godfrey at £50m.

The Canaries star has been linked with Spurs for over a year, but they would not be able to afford that price tag.

